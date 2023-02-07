Western Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $249.4 million.
The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $910.6 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.48 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WU