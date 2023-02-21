Westlake: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $232 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.25 billion, or $17.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.79 billion.

