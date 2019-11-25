The bank’s CEO, Brian Hartzer, was given 12 months’ notice and will still get his $2.7 million Australian dollar salary ($1.83 million). He will forfeit unvested bonuses and is ineligible for future bonuses.

He is the third top executive from the country’s four major banks to depart in the past 18 months amid the scandal-plagued Australian banking sector.

Hartzer will be replaced by Westpac’s current CFO, Peter King, as of December 2.

