WeWork is restructuring its money-losing business model, which turned off Wall Street investors and forced the company to pull out of an IPO.
Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank saved WeWork from the brink of bankruptcy with a $9.5 billion bailout.
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann was forced out of the company with a $1.7 billion payout, stoking resentment among some employees now facing layoffs and a reduction in the value of their stock options.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD