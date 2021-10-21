WeWork has been substantially reformed since its IPO was pulled in 2019 and chief financial backer SoftBank Group Corp. had to bail it out. It’s parted ways with free-spending founder Adam Neumann and appointed more sensible management, slashed costs, closed particularly unprofitable locations and sold off a hodgepodge of non-essential activities and fripperies such as its Gulfstream jet, often for less than it paid. Once valued by SoftBank at $47 billion, its market worth today — about $8 billion, excluding net debt — is also far more modest, notwithstanding it still loses heaps.