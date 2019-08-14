Office space-sharing company WeWork is getting ready to go public, adding to a growing list of tech businesses making such a move this year.

WeWork, which recently renamed itself The We Co., said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it now has 527,000 memberships across 29 countries. More than 50% of its members are outside the U.S., as of June.

WeWork, which began in 2010, had a loss of $689.7 million on revenue of $1.54 billion for the six months ended June 30. That compares with a loss of $628.1 million on revenue of $763.8 million in the prior-year period.

WeWork plans to list under the “WE” ticker symbol. It did not disclose what platform it plans to trade shares on.

