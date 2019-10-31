Medina Bardhi filed the complaint Thursday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She was Neumann’s chief of staff until she was fired on Oct. 2., shortly after Neumann was pushed out as CEO.
WeWork spokeswoman Gwen Rocco said the company will “vigorously defend itself against this claim.”
This story has been corrected to read that Bardhi was fired after, not before, Neumann was pushed out as CEO.
