Wex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.7 million. The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.44 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $618.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.4 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.55 to $14.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion.

