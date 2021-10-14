To the government’s credit, it hasn’t returned to lockdown even as daily cases and deaths climbed recently. There have been a couple of false dawns, though, where the government declared the need to live with Covid, only to blink when infections spiked. With a vaccination rate in excess of 80%, the key to staying open — even in an abbreviated manner — appears to be highlighting the mobility that jabs give you. Proof of vaccination will also be required for entry to malls. Vaccinated travel lanes have been approved to a group of countries, including the U.S. and U.K., that allow travelers to avoid quarantine upon arrival in Singapore.