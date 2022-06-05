Placeholder while article actions load

However enlightened or bigoted you may think we are nowadays, we ought to be able to agree that our forebears really were god-awful prejudiced in the past. The reminders are all around. Statues, monuments and other bits of public architecture teem with images of people who held views or committed acts we consider vile. Some fought to preserve slavery or became rich trading slaves. Others did, said or wrote things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, or chauvinistic in some other way.

The question is what to do about all those relics today. Can we remove them and scrub our past clean? Should we even try? Or is there a better way to confront the vestiges of the bad old times in the here and now?

If you happen to find yourselves on the frontlines of America’s culture wars, these debates sometimes get too heated to be edifying. So a better case study — still loaded with historical and emotional baggage, but currently subject to a refreshingly rational debate — may be medieval anti-Semitism in Germany and Christianity.

A German federal court this week held hearings in a case about a stone relief carved into the facade of a church in Wittenberg where Martin Luther once preached (though not the church with the door on which he allegedly nailed his 95 theses). The plaintiff is Michael Dietrich Duellmann, an elderly German who converted to Judaism in the 1970s. He wants the masonry removed because it’s obviously anti-Semitic and offensive.

Nobody is arguing with that assessment. The ornament dates to the 13th century, which wasn’t exactly the heyday of open-mindedness. It depicts a pig which is suckling two people who would have been identifiable at the time (by their headgear) as Jews, while a third person, meant to look like a rabbi, lifts the sow’s tail and looks into its anus.

Everything loathsome about medieval Europe and Christianity is in plain view. This was a culture of discrimination, persecution and pogroms. And the Wittenberg relief is the kind of smutty graffiti that served as the mass and social media of the time, propagating all that prejudice. Luther, who preached in that church more than two centuries after its masonry was chiseled, was notoriously anti-Semitic.

And yet, Duellmann already lost his case in two regional courts, and got to the federal level only by appealing. So what’s the argument against whacking the imagery off the wall?

One objection is that lots of other churches and cathedrals — about 50 just in Germany, and many more in the rest of Europe — depict similar filth, if you look closely enough. To be thorough, you’d be destroying much of Western heritage.

That’s not the reasoning of the lower courts so far, however. Instead, the judges took into account the changed context of the “Jew’s Sow,” as the carving is called. Since the 1980s, a brass plaque in the ground has explained the historical background. Another pedagogic sign was added later. In a subtle way, the texts connect the medieval anti-Semitism on display to the Holocaust. Overall, the courts decided, the ensemble is no longer insulting to Jews but rather educational to all.

That rationale won’t satisfy Duellmann — and the many others who, all over the world, want to get rid of similar shameful monuments. But it’s worth pondering an approach to the tainted art of the past that explicitly embraces it by draping it in our own cultural context.

Obviously, there are some remnants of past evil that would be too charged to keep around. With good reason, there are no more public busts of Adolf Hitler. The bunker in Berlin where he took his life lies demolished and buried in the ground, marked only by a small explanatory plaque. It’s actually hard to find next to the vast Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, which it abuts.

But that, too, is tantamount to context. In the same way, reinterpreting the setting around monuments — to slave traders, Confederate generals, imperialists, even Christopher Columbus — may be preferable to just tearing down the stone and metal.

Why lose it, when you can use it? These artifacts from the past could be invitations to teach and learn, to reflect on how far we’ve come in becoming tolerant and humane, and how much further we still have to go.

The fact is that people at the time — like the medieval Germans gazing at the Jew’s Sow in Wittenberg — thought nothing of this art, except that it was surely normal. That should be the real lesson to us. Of this we can be sure: We today do, say and think some things that our own descendants, too, will be ashamed of. But we can also leave them evidence that we tried to become self-aware and open to progress. That might even make them proud of us.

