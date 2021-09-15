The six escapees managed to dig a tunnel from their cell into a space under the prison and crawled to freedom though a sewer pipe with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They evidently expected their brother Palestinians to hide them, feed them and help them to get to safety in the West Bank. Instead, they were turned away. Four of the prisoners, including Zubeidi, were reportedly identified by Israeli Arabs. Palestinian hackers later plastered smiles onto the grim faces of the men being taken into custody but nobody was fooled.