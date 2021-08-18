The government is set to announce a settlement scheme modeled on the 2015 policy to help 20,000 Syrians resettle in Britain over five years. But there are concerns that’s too long a timeframe. The Syrian refugee program also required the assessment capacities of the United Nations, and it’s not clear how it would work this time round. There’s a danger, as Britain’s former national security adviser Mark Sedwill has warned, that Afghans would be stuck between the Taliban or an eternity in refugee camps. The goal over the next year is reportedly to resettle a modest 5,000 refugees.