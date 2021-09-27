The parties involved in talks to end the war -- North Korea and China on one side and the U.S.-led United Nations Forces on the other -- were never able to reach a peace treaty. What was signed in 1953 was only an armistice agreement, or truce, and only among three of the four parties. South Korea held out, looking to keep the fighting going in the hope that the entire peninsula could fall under its government’s control. That’s why Seoul today has little power on its own to change the status of the armistice. The border between North and South Korea has remained one of the world’s most militarized divides, with more than a million troops in total deployed nearby.