1. What is a circuit breaker?

In the world of electronics, circuit breakers cut the flow of electricity when there’s an overwhelming surge of power. In stock markets, they do pretty much the same thing. Introduced in the U.S. after a 23% crash in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Black Monday in 1987, circuit breakers trigger a timeout from trading after prices tumble by a predetermined amount.

AD

AD

2. What happened on March 9?

Trading of U.S. stocks was paused for 15 minutes when the S&P 500 declined 7%. Another 15-minute pause would be triggered by a 13% decline and then a 20% decline would cause trading to be halted for the rest of the day.

3. Are there other circuit breakers?

The so-called flash crash of May 6, 2010 — when the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered what was then its biggest intraday point decline in history — resulted in new limits for individual securities. In August 2015, those produced unprecedented disruption as 327 exchange-traded funds experienced more than 1,000 trading halts during a single day.

4. How long have circuit breakers been around?

AD

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady is credited with bringing them to stock markets, part of his committee’s recommendations to President Ronald Reagan following the 1987 crash. Those rules shut the U.S. market early for the only time on Oct. 27, 1997, following a 7.2% plunge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The benchmark for circuit breakers was later switched to the larger S&P 500, and the boundary limits changed to percentage moves from Dow points.

AD

5. How does it work elsewhere?

China adopted circuit breakers after a $5 trillion stock rout in 2015 in a bid to to contain the turmoil. Debuted in 2016, they lasted just four days and were blamed for feeding panic selling and suspended indefinitely. Countries that have employed circuit breakers for the overall market include Japan, Brazil and South Korea. Single-security limits have been widely used from the U.K. and Spain to Singapore and India.

AD

6. Do they work?

The main concern is how to set thresholds: Too wide and they may never be used, too narrow and they can lead to chaos. Academic studies mostly agree they are prudent, but offer little evidence that they reduce volatility after trading resumes or that they cut panic-driven selling. Opponents say the interruptions unacceptably interfere with efficient pricing. They also point to drawbacks including the “magnet effect” seen in China, when traders pushed forward their transactions as a price approached its boundary.

AD

7. What are the benefits?

Proponents say they act as a speed bump during rapid market declines and that they help to restore calm, and can even build confidence in markets. Even skeptics agree they can serve to counteract erroneous trades that risk sending markets into a tailspin, particularly as computerized trading proliferates. According to a 2010 Hofstra University paper, circuit breakers “serve best to remind us when volatility has become intolerable, but the measures do little in practical terms to stymie insufferable declines.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Nick Baker in Chicago at nbaker7@bloomberg.net;Sam Mamudi in New York at smamudi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chris Nagi at chrisnagi@bloomberg.net, Grant Clark