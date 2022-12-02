Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since protests erupted in 2020 over police violence against Black Americans, corporate America has come under pressure to do its part to address racism’s ills. One way shareholders are asking companies to contribute is by undergoing what’s called a civil rights audit. A number of them have resisted and then agreed to such reviews, albeit sometimes with a limited scope.

1. What are civil rights audits?

Also known as racial equity audits, they are independent examinations of whether, and how, a company causes or perpetuates discrimination on the basis of race. Results are usually made public. The studies are intended to root out discriminatory practices driven by both racism on the part of individuals as well as so-called systemic racism. The latter refers to the ways policies, procedures and institutions can perpetuate disadvantages for minorities even when administered by people who consider themselves colorblind.

2. What do they cover?

A broad one might include the extent to which minorities are hired and promoted. Audits can also delve into subjects including:

• Digital practices: Audits can examine how advertising tools used by social media platforms spread targeted information and messages to low-income Americans, who are disproportionately Black and Hispanic. Some look at companies’ algorithms to see if they perpetuate biases against people of color. For instance, algorithms used by some hospitals to allocate health care to patients have been found to discriminate against Black people.

• Social justice pledges: In early 2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to a narrow audit examining the $30 billion commitment it made in 2020 to advance racial equity by, among other things, funding affordable housing and increasing the number of mortgages it underwrites for Black and Hispanic households. An audit Citigroup Inc. committed to in late 2021 is focused on its $1 billion commitment to help close the racial wealth gap in the US, where the average White household has amassed eight times the wealth of the average Black household.

• Labor practices: Amazon.com Inc. in April 2022 announced an audit targeting the treatment of its nearly 1 million US employees who are paid by the hour. They are largely members of minority communities.

3. Who performs the audits?

Companies generally hire law firms or civil rights advocates such as Laura Murphy, a pioneer of the reports who conducted one for Facebook Inc., now called Meta Platforms Inc. Amazon hired former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Starbucks Corp. picked her predecessor, Eric Holder, to conduct a review after coming under fire for an incident in which a store manager called the police on two Black patrons who were waiting for a business meeting.

4. What impact have audits had?

In some cases, there’s clear evidence of changes resulting from audit recommendations. Airbnb Inc., which in 2016 became the first major US corporation to conduct an audit, now requires hosts to agree that they won’t discriminate against guests. The review was a response to complaints from customers that their requests to book rooms on the home-rental platform were rejected because of their race. The company said in 2019 that more than a million hosts were kicked off the platform after refusing to agree, a significant portion given that Airbnb reported having about 4 million hosts in 2022. After its audit, Starbucks shut more than 8,000 stores in the US for an afternoon to run staff through anti-bias training. When Facebook suspended Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, some saw the effect of the company’s audit, which had concluded that earlier decisions to leave up inflammatory posts by the then-president were “significant setbacks for civil rights.”

5. What pushback has there been?

Amazon and JPMorgan were among companies that initially resisted calls for reviews. JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in mid-2021 that an audit would only add “bureaucracy and BS” to the company’s efforts to help communities of color. The companies cited measures they’ve taken such as working with historically Black colleges and universities to recruit more graduates and buying more from Black and Hispanic suppliers. Among commentators who think companies should do more to address discrimination, there is some skepticism that audits are effective. They argue that improving diversity in hiring and promotion is paramount, but because companies are generally loath to release demographic data about their staffs, audits tend to focus on harder-to-measure features such as workplace culture.

