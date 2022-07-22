Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US Congress has the power to demand testimony and documents and to hold accountable those who refuse to comply. Presidents can wield the power known as executive privilege to declare swaths of information off-limits to the legislative branch. This clash between two co-equal branches of government played out as Congress sought to get information on the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol from Stephen Bannon, the former adviser to then-President Donald Trump. On Friday, Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by the special congressional committee investigating the assault.

1. Whose testimony can Congress demand?

Almost anyone’s it wants to hear. America’s founders didn’t include a power of investigation in the US Constitution. But the British Parliament had long conducted inquiries as part of the process of developing legislation, and Congress quickly decided that it needed to do the same. The courts have set some limits, most importantly the requirement that investigations relate to true legislative purposes. When the House or Senate believes it’s being wrongly rebuffed, it can vote to hold a person in contempt of Congress.

Advertisement

2. What did Bannon do?

At Trump’s direction, he refused to testify or provide documents to the select committee. The House of Representatives voted 229 to 202 on Oct. 21 to hold Bannon in contempt, setting the stage for the Justice Department’s indictment, and then Bannon’s trial. Earlier in July, on the eve of his trial, Bannon did offer to testify to the committee. That offer came with a letter from Trump, who said that he was waiving executive privilege to free Bannon up to testify. But it was nine months after the committee initially sought his testimony. The verdict -- in the first trial over a refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee -- was reached by a jury in Washington after three hours of deliberation. The weeklong trial included only two witnesses for the government; Bannon’s attorneys decided not to call any witnesses in his defense.

3. What is contempt of Congress?

Advertisement

It’s a misdemeanor defined in the US federal legal code as when a witness summoned by Congress “to give testimony or to produce papers” refuses “to answer any question pertinent to the question under inquiry.” Each of the two counts on which Bannon was found guilty carry a maximum of 1 year in prison and fines of as much as $100,000. It’s unlikely he will face the maximum penalty. (The House has interpreted the law differently and says the fine could be as high as $100,000.) One purpose of pursuing contempt of Congress charges is deterrence, according to the Congressional Research Service: “A criminal prosecution of a witness may not result in a committee obtaining the testimony sought, but it could significantly deter other parties from refusing to cooperate with an ongoing or future investigation.”

4. What is executive privilege?

It’s the limited right of the president to decline requests from Congress and the courts for information about internal White House talks and deliberations. The privilege is supposed to provide a safe space for presidents to get candid advice from aides without the concern that they’ll later be called to testify. Though US presidents have claimed a right to confidentiality in the face of congressional demands virtually since the founding of the republic, the US Supreme Court first recognized executive privilege in 1974 in the endgame to the Watergate scandal, when President Richard Nixon, claiming absolute protection of all presidential communications, tried to withhold audio tapes of Oval Office meetings and other evidence demanded by a special prosecutor. Even as it rejected Nixon’s specific argument, the court agreed that a president generally does have an interest in maintaining White House secrecy.

Advertisement

5. Have other witnesses refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 inquiry?

Yes. Trump’s attempts to use executive privilege claims have been cited by other witnesses to keep information from the committee, as well. President Joe Biden has supported the release of documents requested by the committee. A former president’s claims of executive privilege over the objections of the current president is an issue courts haven’t resolved before.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article