China’s specialized policy banks were designed to help the government achieve its long-term goals in areas where profit-driven banks might be reluctant to lend. Beijing can also draw on them when there’s a pressing short-term need to boost the economy. This year, as China tries to pull itself out of a Covid-induced economic weak patch, the government is calling on them for “national service” yet again.

1. What are they?

They are the China Development Bank, The Export-Import Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China. The three were set up in 1994 to provide targeted loans to areas seen by authorities as needing help. Each is state-funded and under the direct leadership of the nation’s cabinet. Their main areas of lending are:

• CDB: Infrastructure, urbanization, industry upgrade and equipment manufacturing, poverty relief and development

• Eximbank: Foreign trade and cross-border investment, “Belt and Road” infrastructure projects abroad, helping small- and medium-sized companies “go global”

• ADBC: Finance the building of reserves of key agricultural products, rural infrastructure, shantytown redevelopment, agricultural firms

Financing extended by them to developing countries also has made China the world’s top government creditor over the past decade.

2. How are they used to prop up the economy?

Beijing asked the policy banks in early June to provide $120 billion in funding for infrastructure projects as part of broader efforts to support Covid-hit businesses. As China struggles to meet its economic growth target of around 5.5% -- which is already well under last year’s rate of 8.1% -- more such measures are expected. Following an economic downturn beginning in 2014, the CDB accelerated funding for a “shantytown renovation” campaign, which stabilized the economy and fueled a property boom.

3. Where does the money come from?

Unlike the commercial lenders that vie for deposits from the public, the policy banks mainly source their funds by issuing bonds with higher credit ratings than commercial banks. Those bonds are highly desirable as they can be used as collateral for borrowing from China’s central bank, thereby keeping borrowing costs low for the policy banks. Part of the funding for shantytown projects was allocated to CDB directly from the central bank in what it referred to as Pledged Supplementary Lending, a new tool that became a regular part of China’s monetary policy.

4. Don’t we have the “Big Four” banks for that?

While Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., Bank of China Ltd. can also be urged to perform national service of channeling funds into certain areas, they are essentially profit-driven commercial banks that can be quite picky when it comes to selecting borrowers and projects. The policy lenders however, operate on a non-profit basis and are often recruited to pour cheap funds into projects that are less attractive financially but matter to the longer-term development of the economy.

5. Are they unique to China?

Yes and no. There are equivalents in more developed economies too, such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States and Germany’s Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, as well as regional ones like the Asian Development Bank. But China’s policy banks are of a much larger scale and play a bigger role in the country’s more state-directed economy. However, China lacks tailor-made rules for its policy banks, which are regulated like commercial banks.

