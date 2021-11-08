• Antivirals: The promising new pills fall into this relatively new class of medicine. One, Merck & Co.’s molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization among high-risk patients by about 50%, according to an interim analysis of trial data. On Nov. 4, the U.K. medicines authority became the first to approve the drug. Pfizer Inc.’s pill, called Paxlovid, reduced hospitalization and death among high-risk patients by 89%. Merck’s drug works by inducing errors in viral genes; Pfizer’s blocks an enzyme that allows the coronavirus to grow. As pills, they’re easier to administer than Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir, an antiviral delivered by infusion that was the first Covid medication backed by early clinical data. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared it for emergency use in May 2020 after research showed it helped hospitalized patients recover from Covid more quickly than standard care alone; the agency gave it full regulatory approval that October, making it the first to obtain formal clearance for treating Covid. The next month, the World Health Organization recommended against using remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients, based on studies showing a lack of impact on patient improvement and survival. Some infectious disease specialists say antivirals are most likely to be effective when used early, before the infection overwhelms the body. Other antiviral drugs that have been tried include favipiravir, a treatment for the flu virus made by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Japanese regulators haven’t cleared the drug for Covid treatment, but it’s been authorized in India and Russia.