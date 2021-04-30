It’s possible, especially as more people get vaccinated. So far, the WHO doesn’t support it. Yet the agency’s guidance against imposing travel restrictions has already been widely ignored as some countries slapped Covid-related flight bans on others. Under the International Health Regulations, which are legally binding on the 196 states that are party to it, only one vaccine -- against yellow fever -- is endorsed as a requirement for entry into countries. The WHO recommended against adding Covid vaccines for two reasons. First, it’s not clear such requirements would stop the spread of the virus since it’s not known yet how well the shots prevent people from transmitting the virus, even if they don’t get sick themselves. Second, Covid vaccines are in limited supply. Last year, the agency discouraged the introduction of “immunity passports” based on the presence of antibodies, since there was no evidence people with antibodies couldn’t be re-infected.