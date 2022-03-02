1. What are war bonds?

They’re debt instruments sold to finance military operations and production in wartime, sometimes alongside a propaganda campaign that promotes their direct purchase by individuals as a civic duty. They can also be sold to institutional investors, as was the case with Ukraine’s sale, which raised 8.1 billion hryvnia ($277 million). While they vary in structure, war bonds tend to have lower yields and longer maturities than other government debt, potentially stretching repayment over decades. Ukraine’s war bonds have similar characteristics to the debt it sells regularly in peacetime and will mature in one year.

2. Why did Ukraine sell war bonds?

The sale was part of a wider crowdfunding effort to capitalize on domestic and international support for Ukraine as it comes under heavy bombardment. The government is looking to sell more war bonds once it has fixed “bottlenecks” at the banks handling the sales, Yuri Butsa, the country’s debt chief, told Bloomberg TV. It may target foreign investors with bonds denominated in dollars or euros. The war bonds sold on March 1 yielded 11% and had a par value of 1,000 hryvnia, or about $33. After the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s outstanding bonds tumbled to trade at 30-35 cents on the euro and dollar -- well into distressed territory. By traditional metrics, the Kyiv government would struggle to sell regular bonds. Ukraine’s credit ratings were cut further into non-investment grade, or junk, territory as the invasion began, meaning many large institutional investors can’t buy the debt.

3. How have war bonds been used through history?

The U.K. most famously sold National War Bonds to help fund its participation in World War I. They paid a yield of 5% and the sale was supported by a huge advertising campaign intended to inspire patriotic fervor. When they were redeemed almost a century later, they were still owned by 120,000 investors. The U.S. sold “liberty bonds” during World War I and “defense bonds” during World War II. They were recast as war bonds after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and were bought by over 84 million Americans.

4. Are there modern equivalents?

Governments have used patriotic appeals to try to sell a wide range of novel debt instruments in difficult times. Italy sold bonds backed by revenue from the country’s national lottery in 2001 when it was the European Union’s most indebted nation. Greece attempted in 2012 to sell “diaspora bonds” to draw in funds from citizens living abroad during the depths of that country’s debt crisis. In 2015, after the price of oil sank by half, Russia looked at selling bonds to ordinary people at the post office to plug its finances. In 2020, U.S. economic adviser Larry Kudlow proposed selling debt with a structure similar to war bonds to help support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. In the end, the stimulus package was funded using regular Treasury bills. The EU mulled a sale of what became known as “coronabonds” during the pandemic, a controversial risk-sharing instrument. While that idea didn’t fly, the bloc’s 27 members have embarked on their biggest-ever splurge in joint borrowing, known as the NextGenerationEU bond program.

5. Are war bonds controversial?

Yes. They can be volatile by nature since they’re often sold when a country’s economic and political fortunes -- or even its very existence -- are most unpredictable. Increasingly, investors need to be mindful of environmental, social and governance guidelines when dealing with such situations. Ukraine’s war bonds offer a way to lend money directly to the country’s embattled government and potentially reap an outsized return at the same time. Some retail investors scouring investment forums such as Reddit were trying to get in on the action.

