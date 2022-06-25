Placeholder while article actions load

Ukraine’s allies sent in heavy weapons and protective gear to help its army combat advancing Russian forces. Yet without money to keep hospitals supplied and troops fed, the resistance might have quickly collapsed. Appeals for donations in cryptocurrencies helped to keep the government on its feet. It also relied on an old-fashioned tool that nations have often resorted to in times of peril: war bonds.

1. What are war bonds?

They’re debt instruments sold by governments to finance military production and operations, often alongside a propaganda campaign that promotes their purchase as a civic duty. War bonds tend to pay less interest than conventional sovereign debt, and repayments can be stretched over decades. Ukraine’s war bonds are similar in structure to the debt it sells regularly in peacetime, and they mature after three months to a year.

Advertisement

2. What difference did they make?

They helped to keep the government functioning after Russia’s February invasion sent the economy into free fall. Unable to borrow at rates it could afford (Ukraine’s foreign debt slumped to 22 cents on the dollar in early March), the finance ministry rebranded its regular domestic debt as “military bonds” to be sold in retail-friendly chunks of 1,000 hryvnia ($34). The one-year notes offer a yield of 11%. For buyers, which included local banks and more than 70,000 citizens and businesses, the investment was a leap of faith. Inflation was running at an annual rate of 16%, and there was no certainty the government that issued them would survive. It still managed to sell the equivalent of $3.1 billion of the bonds in 38 auctions from March to May. It also weighed a sale of so-called peace bonds to raise foreign currency as it lobbied international donors for as much as $50 billion in emergency funding.

3. How have war bonds been used?

Advertisement

History has many examples of governments spending heavily on a rapid military buildup, then selling war bonds to reduce the amount of cash in circulation and keep inflation in check. The UK issued National War Bonds to help fund its participation in World War I. They paid a yield of 5%, and the sale was supported by a huge advertising campaign intended to inspire patriotic fervor. When they were redeemed almost a century later, they were still owned by 120,000 investors. The US sold “liberty bonds” during World War I and “defense bonds” in World War II. The latter were recast as war bonds after Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor, which provoked the US to enter the conflict, and were bought by 85 million Americans, helping the government raise about $185 billion by the end of the war.

4. Have other nations sold war bonds?

Governments have used a variety of patriotic appeals to try to sell unconventional debt instruments in difficult times. Italy sold bonds backed by revenue from the country’s national lottery in 2001 when it was the European Union’s most indebted nation. Greece attempted in 2012 to sell “diaspora bonds” to draw in funds from citizens living abroad during the depths of that country’s debt crisis. The EU mulled a sale of what became known as “coronabonds,” a controversial risk-sharing instrument to help member states combat the economic impact of the pandemic. While that idea didn’t fly, the bloc’s 27 members embarked on their biggest-ever splurge in joint borrowing, known as the NextGenerationEU bond program.

Advertisement

5. How else did Ukraine raise funds?

Beyond the local sale of war bonds, Ukraine raised more than $60 million in foreign cash and cryptocurrency donations thanks to social media campaigns that tapped into worldwide sympathy for the cause. By asking for Bitcoin, Ether and Tether alongside ordinary money, and by leaning on equipment suppliers to accept crypto as payment, the government was able to quickly source bulletproof vests, helmets and medicines without relying on a local banking system that was in chaos and vulnerable to Russian cyberattacks. A dedicated crowdfunding platform allowed donors to see how their money was spent to make the process more transparent. Websites were set up to sell nonfungible tokens -- unique digital works of art -- that chronicled the conflict, with proceeds landing in a government crypto wallet. One image of the Ukrainian flag offered by UkraineDAO, an activist group backed by a member of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot, raised more than $6.7 million.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article