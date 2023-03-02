Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good news from the Balkans. And no, that’s not the beginning of a macabre joke. I’m referring to an agreement reached this week between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, under the tutelage of the European Union. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An agreement to do what? To start, well, agreeing on things — small and trifling ones at first, such as the legitimacy of each other’s license plates and customs stamps. But the plan is to keep extending that list, until — fingers crossed — the process itself leads to trust and peace, at a time when not only the region but the world badly needs more of both.

So let the whole war-torn globe root for this new and fragile detente between Serbs and Kosovars. And let the world’s trouble spots — from Israel and Palestine to Northern Ireland, the Caucasus and Africa — look to the Balkans and absorb the bigger lesson. For if reconciliation happens here, it can happen anywhere.

If you squint at an atlas, you may conclude that what ails much of the world is “Balkanization.” That term originally described ethnic fragmentation and strife — up to and including ethnic “cleansing” — after multinational empires break apart. Balkanization in that narrow sense is what befell the eponymic peninsula after the Ottomans withdrew, and again after Yugoslavia dissolved. It descended on Africa in the 1950s and 60s when the British and French colonialists pulled out, or on the Caucasus after the Soviet Union collapsed.

More broadly, I’d define Balkanization as the struggle between competing victimhood narratives and their use to propagate hatred between groups who should live instead as good neighbors. In that sense, Lebanon and the whole Levant is Balkanized. In my darker moments, I fear even the US is headed that way.

Russia’s genocidal assault on Ukraine might not at first appear to be a case of Balkanization. It resembles instead an atavistic war of imperial conquest — the attempt to reestablish an empire, rather than the consequence of its collapse. Russian President Vladimir Putin indeed compares himself to the Tsars of yore.

Still, Russians, including Putin, view Ukraine (and various other places) rather as Serbs saw Bosnia and Herzegovina not too long ago, or as they regard Kosovo today. That is, they deny the national identity of their neighboring state, relegating it instead to a subservient role in their own ethnic or imperialist storyline. The result in both cases has too often been atrocities.

Serbian and Russian narratives rhyme in other ways too. Both nations, as fellow Orthodox Slavs, often profess a special bond (which they apparently don’t feel toward Orthodox and Slavic Ukrainians). They peddle similar narratives of being threatened by a hostile West, with NATO — which bombed Yugoslav (that is, Serbian) forces in 1999 to prevent atrocities against ethnic-Albanian Kosovars — in the role of villain.

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008. But neither Serbia nor Russia recognizes it as a country, and Moscow and Belgrade have so far worked together to block Pristina’s membership in the United Nations and other international bodies.

Kosovo’s ethnic-Albanian majority, meanwhile, suspects its Serb minority of sedition or worse. The Serbian government in turn rails against the real or imagined oppression of its ethnic kin in Kosovo and threatens consequences. Violence is never far. Last year, it almost flared up over the banal issue of which license plates Serbian Kosovars should use — Belgrade’s or Pristina’s.

What Serbia and Kosovo share that other Balkanized regions of the world lack is a common aspiration: membership in the European Union. That gives Brussels some clout in pushing a new narrative to replace the primeval Balkan victimhood complexes.

That new storyline is called “Europe.” I’ve dubbed it the Alsatian alternative, after the region — Alsace — that France and Germany fought over for generations before realizing they had to stop. After World War II, the archenemies reconciled and made national borders at once sacrosanct and largely irrelevant within what became the EU. Alsatians, whatever language their ancestors spoke, today live as free Europeans.

That’s the spirit Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, channeled in announcing this week’s rapprochement between Serbia and Kosovo, which he had chaperoned. The agreement, he said, “is not for the European Union: it is for the citizens of Kosovo and Serbia.”

This new narrative of transcending differences and finding mutual redemption will obviously be a hard sell in the Balkans. Bosnia and Herzegovina hangs together by the barest of threads to this day. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic — who used to work for Slobodan Milosevic, the “Butcher of the Balkans” — has called Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti a “terrorist scumbag.” Kurti in turn has labeled Vucic “little Putin.” None of this is promising.

And yet, both Vucic and Kurti — like the Bosnians, Montenegrins, Albanians and North Macedonians — want to join the EU. This behooves them to jump over their own shadows, as the Germans say. For Vucic and the Serbs, that must include condemning Putin, the antithesis of European values.

It’s far too early to declare Vucic and Kurti the Balkan Sadat and Begin or anything of the sort. But peace and civility always start with a gesture, however small, of courage and magnanimity. Maybe Europe this week took a tiny first step toward overcoming Balkanization as such.

