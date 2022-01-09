The argument is not that America’s public-school teachers have it easy. They don’t. It is that — especially in the bluer parts of the country — they have protections from Covid that other kinds of in-person professionals and workers do not. That includes school closures, but also more prosaic things such as requirements in many jurisdictions that students eat lunch outside (in some places in silence) or strict (in some jurisdictions stricter than current CDC guidance) quarantines for students who have merely been in contact with someone with the virus.