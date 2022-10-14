Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“When the time comes, we will do what is necessary. As we say, all of a sudden, we can come overnight.” “Like I always say, we’ll come down on them suddenly one night.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bellicose rhetoric has long been Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stock in trade, but Turkey’s leader has recently been on a tear, targeting taunts and threats at enemies near and far, real and imagined. The near-identical admonishments above are directed, respectively, at Greece and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, in Syria.

What both targets have in common, aside from Erdogan’s wrath, is America’s friendship. They serve crucial current American military goals: the containment of Russia and of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Greece, a member of NATO, is a conduit for US arms shipments into Eastern Europe — the more important now in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The YPG was instrumental in driving the IS back into its Syrian hideouts after the terrorist group’s dramatic 2014-15 expansion into Iraq; it remains vital to keeping the jihadists confined to their lairs.

Advertisement

Erdogan regards Greece with suspicion and the YPG with hostility. Greco-Turkish animosity runs deep. Turkey and Greece fought a proxy war in Cyprus in the late 1960s and early 1970s; more recently, they have clashed over hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean and over military based in Greek islands in the Aegean Sea near the Turkish coast.

As for the YPG, Ankara regards it as an offshoot of the separatist Kurdish group in Turkey known as the PKK, designated a terrorist organization by the US. Erdogan has argued that Washington was wrong to align itself with the Kurds, and has railed against the continued American protection — in the form of a small contingent of US troops in Syria — afforded to the YPG.

So how worried should the Biden administration be about Erdogan’s threats to “come down suddenly”(1) on two vital allies? Turkish domestic politics complicate the answer to that question. Eight months out from a general election and his bid to extend his rule into a third decade, Erdogan is in full campaign mode.

Advertisement

The president’s pronouncements have tended to get more provocative at the approach of polls, and he is more pugnacious than usual this time round. That’s because he has little else to offer voters: Turkey’s economy is tanking, with inflation and unemployment rising and the trade deficit soaring.

The impact on Erdogan’s political fortunes is plain to see in polling that shows his ruling coalition trailing an opposition grouping of six parties. Although the opposition bloc is yet to name their presidential candidate, Erdogan’s personal numbers are close to historic lows.

Like populists everywhere — and remember, he’s the granddaddy of today’s populists — Erdogan is invoking nationalism to banish the economic blues and boost his reelection prospects. This involves stoking the fear of the foreign hand interfering in Turkey’s affairs. And the most convenient foreign threats are Greece and the YPG.

Advertisement

(Others in his retinue direct their rhetorical fire more broadly. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has been accusing the US and the West of conspiring against Turkey, and has promised to make them “eat our dust.”)

But that doesn’t mean the Biden administration can turn a deaf ear to Erdogan’s bluster. If his electoral prospects don’t improve in the next few months, he may feel obliged to carry out one of his threats.

A military adventure in the Aegean is the more unlikely of the two. Erdogan has played fast and loose with his NATO commitments — witness his purchase of Russian missile-defense systems in defiance of the collective — but a kinetic encounter with a fellow member would represent a recklessness he has never showed in the realm of foreign policy. (He has done so in economic policy, however: Much of Turkey’s problems stem directly from his kooky ideas about interest rates.)

Advertisement

Erdogan’s most dramatic departures in foreign policy have involved breaking with Israel in 2010 and with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad the following year. Although he incurred Western displeasure in both instances, neither was likely to trigger a harsh response from the US and Europe.

There was no military conflict with Israel. The Turkish incursion into Syria, justified in part as a preventative measure against the PKK’s terrorist designs, certainly complicated American plans, but some in Washington were not displeased to see Turkish boots on ground that Russia had entered and the US was hoping to exit.

Greece is another matter, however. The last time Erdogan rattled a sabre in the direction of Athens was in 2020, when Turkish and Greek naval vessels squared off in the Eastern Med. After then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked the two parties down from the ledge, French President Emmanuel Macron threatened European Union sanctions against Turkey.

Advertisement

An actual exchange of fire in the Aegean would carry greater consequences, inflicting serious sanctions pain on an economy already in agony.

That leaves the YPG. Military action against the Kurdish group, again on the pretext of warding off terrorists, would risk Turkish casualties, but it is unlikely to invite much more than finger-wagging from Washington. Having abandoned American allies in Afghanistan, President Biden is unlikely to be greatly exercised over the fate of the Kurds.

Even so, Erdogan is unlikely to do anything “suddenly, one night.” The whole point of political theater is to play it out for maximum gain and in full sight of the intended audience — in this instance, the Turkish electorate. If he decided to move against the YPG, expect Erdogan to take his time in stoking up nationalist passions and preparing his countrymen for any casualties.

Advertisement

When that happens, the Biden administration will have some time to plead on behalf of the Kurds. But that, too, will probably be mostly performative.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Profit From ESG? A Turkish Company Shows How: Adrian Wooldridge

•

Turkey’s Neutrality on Ukraine Is Coming at a High Price: Bobby Ghosh

•

Turkey and NATO Prove the Anna Karenina Principle of Alliances: Andreas Kluth

(1) In the lead-up to Turkey’s 1974 invasion of Cyprus, the warring factions on the island taunted each other with popular Turkish songs, played over loudspeakers along the frontlines. Greek Cypriots played “I Waited But You Did Not Come,” to mock Turkish Cypriots who’d been longing for Ankara’s intervention.The Turkish Cypriots retorted by playing “One Night I May Suddenly Come” — the song Erdogan now quotes.The opening verse of the song, made famous by the chanteuse/actress Gonul Yazar, goes thusly:“Don’t call me so heartilyI can some suddenly one nightIf you’re waiting for me, sleeplessI could die of joy at your doorI can come suddenly one night”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article