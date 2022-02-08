That doesn’t mean Romney has no leverage at all. Defecting from the party wouldn’t change much this year, but a pledge to help the Democrats organize the Senate next year would be a real threat to a Republican majority. It would be an even greater threat if Romney could persuade two or three other Republicans to caucus with him as independent conservatives — continuing to vote as they always have on substantive measures, but supporting the Democrats on procedural votes. To be sure, I’m highly skeptical that Romney could get even one Republican to join him. But if he could, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell would have to at least consider taking them seriously.