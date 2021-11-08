Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group Co. had its initial public offering torpedoed just before last year’s Singles’ Day. In the months since, the company has been forced to overhaul its business and its ubiquitous super-app Alipay, a one-stop shop for the financial needs of a billion users, is on the brink of being sliced up. While Alipay continues to underpin the vast majority of transactions across Alibaba’s platforms, that dominance may start to erode under the new regulatory pressure to open up walled-off ecosystems. Already Alibaba has started allowing users to use rival Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay on some of its apps, though it’s still not available on Taobao and Tmall -- where most of the spending during Singles’ Day takes place.