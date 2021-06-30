A big part is fear of another housing bubble -- and a disastrous bust. Home prices have surged sixfold over the past 15 years, making new cities such as Shenzhen less affordable than London. The debt binge by Chinese builders has been an important driver of rising prices, forcing them to charge more to cover a rising interest burden. Potential buyers returned en masse as the pandemic crunch eased, keeping pressure on prices despite the global economic slowdown. The worry is that China could repeat Japan’s mistake in the 1990s of not reining in excessive credit and shutting down insolvent borrowers quickly enough, causing long-term damage to growth in the world’s No. 2 economy. The danger was never so clear as in September 2020, when word of a possible cash crunch at China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, led to a brief liquidity scare. Concerns over the conglomerate’s financial health resurfaced in mid-2021, causing its stock and bonds to tumble.