It’s hard to know. One theory is it’s part of Xi’s ambition to serve a third term as president, a possibility now that the decades-old system of term limits has been overturned. That’d be easier if he’s popular. Another possibility is that these measures have long been on Xi’s agenda, but other things got in the way. After his 2017 speech, China became embroiled in a broad trade war with the U.S. Then once a deal was reached, the pandemic hit. Now he’s got a clearer path to put the ideas into action. Ahead of its 100th anniversary in July, the Communist Party declared the completion of a long effort to create a “moderately prosperous society.” That opened a door for Xi to set the pursuit of common prosperity as a new guiding principle. (Forecasts from Bloomberg Economics suggest China could become the world’s biggest economy as soon as 2031.) Also, several of China’s tech behemoths are now bigger than the largest state-owned enterprises, and their founders have amassed incredible wealth, which may seem politically threatening to the Communist Party.