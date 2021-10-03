Domestically, Biden’s biggest virus policy failure is on testing. Cheap, rapid Covid tests are ubiquitous in Europe, but in the U.S. they’re expensive and in short supply. U.S. consumers are largely limited to the product of one company, not because nobody else can make a rapid antigen test but because nobody else (including U.S. companies that are selling tests in Europe) can get FDA approval. The agency’s position is that these tests are medical device and should be regulated as such. That’s at odds with the reality of life, which is that a rapid test is broadly useful — you can have everyone take a test before the wedding and make sure grandma’s safe — in ways that slower PCR tests are not.