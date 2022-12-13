Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that Samuel Bankman-Fried has been detained in the Bahamas, US authorities are preparing to finally put the question that everyone’s been trying to ask the chief executive of collapsed crypto exchange FTX: “Where’s the money, Sam?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But there’s another mystery that faces the Securities and Exchange Commission, which charged Bankman-Fried with fraud on Tuesday: How much real money was ever involved?

Even die-hard crypto bros will have to admit they know what I mean by “real money”: it’s that flimsy, magical construct backed by government imprimatur that we all call fiat currency. Actual dollars, euros and yen. To me, this is one of the most interesting questions that’s far from being answered about the entire crypto bubble. Peak valuation of crypto assets was $3 trillion, but much of that amounts to little more than a high score in a computer game. What was the base money, the real-world cash — which despite rampant inflation we all agree still has a relatively stable value — that was sucked into the crypto machine?

This year’s decimation of crypto has caused minimal pain (so far) to the traditional finance system and there are some simple answers why. One is that people knew it was a bit of a gamble and only invested money they could afford to lose.

Another is that regulators kept crypto separate from the banking system for the most part while they worked out what it was all about. They had good reasons: Its early reputation as a key tool for money laundering and criminal activity for one. But also, as Matt Levine has written about in great depth, many of these digital coins were a weird mix of commodity, a kind of currency and also sort of an equity stake in all the programmable activities based on that token. That’s a novel mix of functions that really doesn’t fit into the financial rules we have, so it was always going to take a long time to figure out how these things would fit in with everything else.

But a third reason why the crypto winter to end all crypto winters hasn’t spread its frostbite so far is maybe that in the scheme of things the amount of real money involved was only ever a fraction of the high score achieved. It would still be a lot of money, the industry does seem to have bought quite a lot of Lamborghinis, beach houses and on-stage appearances by ex-politicians, but maybe the total is something equivalent to a few hundred billion dollars rather than anything close to trillions.

A lot of the supposed value of crypto was just invented out of thin air. Coins were created, traded in ways that made their values appear to be rising, and then used as collateral to borrow other coins in an ever-widening gyre of a financial system that paid very high interest in the form of yet more coins spat out of the process of confirming coin transactions.

Real cash was needed now and again to kick a bit more energy into this flywheel, but how much? It’s a really difficult question to answer. Some real money went in as traditional equity investments in companies that did things in crypto — like exchanges or investment funds. A lot of founders and traders also borrowed real cash against the value of their businesses. These two sources maybe paid for a lot of the fast cars and property.

The money that matters most though is the cash that ordinary people and fund managers handed over to buy crypto assets. This will probably turn out to be the most difficult money to track. Some of it will have been put into crypto and later taken out again by fund managers sensible enough to leave after extended rallies to harvest decent profits without getting greedy about something that ultimately made little sense. Ruffer LLP, a London-based fund manager, did this in 2021, for example. The net gain it made was definitely extra real money that came from somewhere.

But lots of the real cash was passed round between exchanges and investors managing liquidity and buying coins and stakes in businesses from each other — and extracting some profits to live off along the way.

The SEC has started with the easier number: It accused Bankman-Fried of defrauding investors of $1.8 billion, which is what it says FTX raised from equity investors. This money bought computers, office space and salaries, political influence and marketing, and a good bit of fun for those involved.

On top of that, FTX also got money from customers to buy crypto. It’s not certain that we’ll ever know how much. The balance sheet first published by the Financial Times showed that it had more than $5.2 billion of real dollars and euros recorded as liabilities. Crypto assets are recorded at about $16.5 billion worth at October prices on the same balance sheet.

This snapshot of the accounts is sparse, makes little sense and was drawn up on the fly, as plenty of people have written (there’s also the hidden, poorly labeled negative-$8 billion mystery account!). The SEC complaint also alleges that $8 billion of FTX customer deposits were held in bank accounts controlled by FTX. Maybe that overlaps with the other $5 billion in liabilities? Or maybe not? But maybe it starts to illustrate something about the relation of cash to crypto in the system.

A lot of what happened in crypto was a kind of bootstrapping bubble, where one coin was loaned or used as collateral to buy another coin, to be loaned again — each step creating a little more crypto value along the way. The final reckoning by administrators of Three Arrows Capital, a crypto investment fund that collapsed owing $3 billion or more in the summer, might shine a clearer light on the cash-to-crypto multiplier that has been at work. Almost all of its assets and liabilities seem to have been in the form of crypto. It would be fascinating to know how real cash ever came through the front door.

All these collapses and bankruptcy proceedings are described in dollar-equivalent values. That is highly unreliable as a measure of what kind of real cash or real value was ever involved. Crypto’s attempts to masquerade as money itself is a big part of why this is all so shrouded in fog.

