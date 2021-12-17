• They feel burned by federal regulation and trade policies; resent what they see as mistrust in their ability to self-govern fairly and responsibly; and perceive a tone-deafness to their needs when it comes to where government should step in and where it should not. Maine’s lobster fishermen, whose industry is largely family-owned, are reeling over federal efforts to ban fishing in portions of the Gulf of Maine to protect the right whale population. Many argue they haven’t encountered right whales in their daily work and fear compliance will result in devastating losses. Meanwhile, Maine wild blueberry farmers have struggled with low prices and crop yields in recent years. While recognizing the significant role weather plays, many farmers have pinned their woes on a glut of blueberry imports and pushed for additional trade protections. And echoing a dominant theme in Virginia’s November state elections, many rural Mainers fear government efforts to dictate what they can and cannot teach their kids in school.