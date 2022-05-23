Placeholder while article actions load

Before the pandemic, industrial companies that struggled to grow had few options. They could break up and use financial engineering to spotlight different pieces of their business, although such splits were increasingly delivering less bang for their buck. They could buy a software company — and many did just that — but investors have grown increasingly skeptical of the sky-high valuations such deals typically entail, and so far these acquisitions have had a limited measurable impact on industrial valuations. There is a third option: diversification — a previously dirty word in the industrial realm that’s becoming interestingly less so two years into Covid and supply chain disruptions.

Nucor Corp., the largest U.S. steelmaker, announced last week that it was buying C.H.I. Overhead Doors, a maker of garage and warehouse doors that uses steel for many of its products, from KKR & Co. The $3 billion deal follows the $1 billion purchase of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s insulated metal panel business and the $370 million takeover of steel-racking manufacturer Hannibal Industries Inc., both of which took place last year. The purchases expand and complement Nucor’s existing steel decking, joists and building product systems businesses. But C.H.I. is also the company’s biggest ever acquisition and a sign that its efforts to think beyond steel beams and bars made for other manufacturers are shifting into a new gear. “We’re the industry leader in just about everything we’re doing. That growth platform gets stymied if we want to remain in North America,” Nucor Chief Executive Officer Leon Topalian said in an interview. “We’ve got to diversify.”

Read more: Covid Is Casting Conglomerates in a New Light

Advertisement

The C.H.I. deal is the latest twist in a growing push by industrial companies to achieve more stability and balance in their operations. The octopus-like conglomerate model of old is likely never coming back, but the pandemic’s lopsided impact on the economy forced a reassessment of the limitations of hyper focus on one specific industry. The irony of the many pronouncements of the death of the conglomerate is that corporate diversification has continued to exist, and many companies have thrived under a more disciplined, intentional version of sprawl. The former United Technologies Corp., for example, spun off its Carrier Global Corp. air-conditioning and Otis Worldwide Corp. elevator units but acquired military contractor Raytheon Co. to create a more balanced aerospace and defense behemoth. Others, such as Sherwin-Williams Co., Hershey Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc., have acquired parts of their supply chain as the logistical logjams of the pandemic recovery convinced executives it was important to have more control over their production and delivery processes.

In Nucor’s case, the company is already investing in its core steel-making capabilities, including a $2.7 billion plant in West Virginia and a $350 million micromill in Lexington, North Carolina. But steel mills are a notoriously volatile, capital-intensive business and don’t typically throw off a ton of free cash flow. A foray into the European market through Italy led to a bevy of headaches and writedowns for the company, and Nucor exited a joint venture with Duferco in late 2020. The company has also already integrated much of its supply chain: Nucor bought scrap processor David J. Joseph Co. in 2008 for $1.44 billion and has continued to expand its raw-materials business, particularly as the post-pandemic recovery bolstered demand. Nucor now controls more than 4 million annual tons of direct reduced iron production, Topalian said. That leaves finished products— which tend to command higher margins and have more attractive growth trajectories — as the richest untapped opportunity.

“We need to move one standard deviation,” Topalian said. “We’re not going to make socks and sneakers. We will stay connected to industries where the core competency is efficiency in manufacturing.” The garage door business in particular was attractive because Nucor already sells other construction products as well as pre-engineered metal buildings that might need as many as 40 such doors per unit. C.H.I only has an estimated 4% market share in the commercial side of the industry — think warehouses and retail — and Nucor will aim to use its existing connections to cross-sell the products and expand that. But with about 65% of C.H.I.’s revenue coming from the residential sector, the deal also brings Nucor closer to the consumer economy. Asked whether early signs of a slowdown in spending power gave him pause, Alex Hoffman, Nucor’s general manager of business development, pointed out that about 70% of residential demand for C.H.I.’s garage doors is repair and replacement. “If your teenager backs into garage door, you need to fix it,” Hoffman said. “It’s totally acyclical. It doesn’t have anything to do with housing starts or economic growth.”

Advertisement

Investors aren’t entirely sold on the benefits of Nucor’s diversification efforts. The shares fell about 3% on the day the deal was announced. Several analysts questioned the wisdom of paying a richer valuation for C.H.I. than Nucor commands on its own. The purchase price values the garage door business at about 13 times its estimated trailing 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the time the deal closes this summer. That compares with Nucor’s own multiple of about 3 times its current trailing Ebitda. That being said, C.H.I. has increased revenue by an average of 10% “for many years,” according to a Nucor presentation, and earns roughly 30% margins on those sales. The deal feels like less of a strategic stretch in many respects than the expensive software purchases that manufacturers have been splurging on in recent years. Time will tell how long investors’ tolerance for better balance and vertical integration lasts and whether the pendulum starts to swing back in the direction of simplicity.

“No one thinks that just because we acquired a company at 13x Ebitda, we’ll trade at a higher multiple,” Topalian said. “We will trade at a higher multiple when investors recognize the through-cycle earnings potential is so much greater than just a single steelmaker. Our downstream business is bigger than many downstream companies on their own.” He added: “I would never look at us as a conglomerate. It’s about a thoughtful and deliberate plan to grow in connection to steel-centric industries and users. We bring value to them and they bring value to us.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies. A former M&A reporter for Bloomberg News, she writes the Industrial Strength newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article