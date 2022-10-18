Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The speculation and hand-wringing that the US is headed for a recession hasn’t yet reached the private-jet set, which is gathering this week in Florida for what promises to be an upbeat conference. There will be little doom and gloom in the conversations among attendees who will be swilling champagne and munching on hors d’oeuvres at the chalets that overtake the Orlando Executive Airport and showcase aircraft and services.

Private-jet sales and flying activity have been robust since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and the wealthy eschewed commercial airliners. Flight hours continue to increase this year even after a banner 2021 and next year will likely surpass the industry’s high-water mark in 2007, according to Honeywell International Inc., which makes aircraft components from jet engines to cockpit controls.

The sector was hammered by the Great Recession and has never fully recovered if measured by the number of annual new plane deliveries. That fear of economic calamity just doesn’t exist this year in an industry that pays close attention to the financial markets. This is a crowd of astute investors who already knew trouble was brewing in early 2008 when Bear Stearns went bust and were hitting the exits of the business-aviation industry by September, when Lehman Brothers failed and credit markets locked up.

The 2008 financial collapse impacted businesses and consumers alike. Companies were forced to cut costs amid plummeting sales and a scramble to secure credit. Corporate jets were among the first things to go. The industry’s reputation got a stain that took years to fade after the CEOs of automakers flew their corporate jets to attend a hearing on Capitol Hill in which they urged Congress to bail out their companies.

The vibe is much different now even though the S&P 500 Index has lost a quarter of its value this year, inflation rages at a four-decade high and the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to subdue price increases. The shift of demand patterns during the pandemic coupled with the effect of government stimulus made many rich people even wealthier, and they’re feeling somewhat insulated from the impacts of rising interest rates and an economic slowdown.

The upbeat mood is reflected in Honeywell’s annual survey of private jet operators, which forecasts 8,500 new business jets will be delivered over the next decade at a value of $274 billion. That’s a 15% increase from last year’s delivery forecast and 12% higher from the pre-pandemic survey in 2019. Flight hours are expected to close this year up 9% from a banner year in 2021, and that growth will settle at a normal pace of 2% in 2023, but at a new plateau that matches or surpasses a record year in 2007, said Javier Jimenez Serrano, who as strategy and market research manager at Honeywell’s aerospace unit is in charge of the survey.

Besides increased demand stoked by the stimulus-driven wealth that accumulated at the top, a hoard of new flyers entered the business-aviation market after the pandemic practically shut down commercial airliners in 2020. These newcomers are well-heeled passengers who would traditionally travel in first-class seats but never thought they needed to fly privately. After getting a taste of the service — skipping the disruption of canceled flights, crowded airports and Transportation Security Administration workers barking to take off shoes and belts — many are hooked. Often, they start with chartered flights and then take the plunge to buy an aircraft. Those new customers are sticking around even as commercial flights rebound.

This has made pre-owned planes scarce, especially for the midsize and large-cabin aircraft. The plane manufacturers, including General Dynamics Corp.’s Gulfstream, Textron Inc. and Embraer SA, all have large backlogs and are beginning to crank up production as much as the supply chain will allow. The demand is strong although large corporations haven’t yet fully returned to the market. Even if there is a downturn in the economy, pent-up demand will keep the deliveries going, Jimenez Serrano said.

Honeywell expects new-jet output to rise to as much as 820 next year from about 700 this year. In 2019, deliveries were 720 but fell to a low of 565 in 2020.

While the super-rich have the option to pay cash for aircraft and remain immune to the economic slowdown so far, demand for pre-owned planes at the lower end of the market — jets that cost less than $15 million — is cooling off, said Janine Iannarelli, founder of the aircraft brokerage Par Avion Ltd. It’s not just the price of the plane and higher interest rates that factor into a purchase decision. An owner has to constantly shell out for pilots, fuel, maintenance, hangar space and other expenses, which are now all experiencing the effects of inflation.

While 2008 was “bearish and somber,” that’s not the sentiment at this year’s show, Iannarelli said. Some buyers are waiting on the sidelines for a correction in the pre-owned market to pull the trigger. The upbeat music may stop at some point next year if large economies slip into recession, but no one is talking about a crash, she said. There could be a flurry of deals in the US before the end of the year because of the end of so-called bonus depreciation in which the full value of a business aircraft can be deducted immediately from taxes instead of over several years.

Any downturn in the market would create more acquisition targets for investor Kenn Ricci. He’s raising as much as $430 million of capital by using a special purpose acquisition company to sell shares to the public for the first time in Flexjet, which operates a fleet of more than 250 private aircraft and offers fractional ownership, leasing and jet-card services. Flight revenue hours have jumped 60% at the business-jet operator since 2019, the company has customers waiting to buy flying time and “business has never been stronger,’’ said Ricci, chairman of Flexjet.

The “frugal wealthy,’’ as Ricci dubs the newcomers to private aviation, will stick around, elevating the customer base over the long term even if the economy stumbles. When downturns hit, private aviation is one of the first industries to take the hit and one of the last to recover, Ricci said. No one is headed for the exits yet, he said.

“I’m optimistically paranoid,” Ricci said. “These are really good times, but I don’t think you should get over your skis right now.”

It’s easy to take shots at the business aircraft world. These are expensive and sometimes luxurious machines in which a vast majority of people will never set foot. These aircraft also burn much more fuel per passenger than commercial airliners. Still, business aviation in the US supports more than 1 million jobs, including about 105,000 manufacturing jobs, and it’s one of the few US industries that has a positive trade balance, according to the National Business Aviation Association, which is the organizer of this week’s conference. Many aircraft innovations are first adopted by business jets.

The economic pain of inflation and rising interest rates that’s squeezing the middle class isn’t having as large an impact on the wealthy as 2008-2009 recession did, a potential sign that a downturn may be short-lived. If business aviation is a canary in the coal mine, this bird is still alive and flying.

