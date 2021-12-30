In truth, Adams’s message was more nuanced. He rejected claims that he supports solitary confinement, which has fallen out of favor in recent years. He characterized his policy as “punitive segregation”: isolating inmates proved to be dangerous both to corrections staff and other prisoners. “You can’t have a jail system where someone assaults a staffer, slashes an inmate, and then say, ‘It’s all right, I’m going to give you an iPad and just hug you and say, “Don’t do it again,”’ he declared.