This is a 180-degree turn from the traditional view. The usual reason given for why market makers are willing to pay for order flow is that retail orders provide no valuable information. Buys and sells reflect personal financial situations or whims, not hard information about either fundamental values or shifts in institutional sentiment. But a market maker needs to charge a hedge fund a large spread because the hedge fund’s order carries a lot of information; if the hedge fund is buying the price is more likely to go up than down, if the hedge fund is selling the price is more likely to go down than up. The market maker, though, can afford to charge retail investors a smaller spread, because retail investors are assumed to know nothing that the market maker doesn’t already know.