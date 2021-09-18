That collective memory has been cited countless times both inside and outside of Germany as the psychological explanation for the country’s hawkish monetary culture, and the long-standing attacks by German conservatives against the European Central Bank for its easy-money policy. Now inflation is rising again, to about 3% this year in the country, well ahead of the euro area’s rate and the 2% target of the ECB. Germans aren’t hysterical yet, but you can expect to hear about the specter of Weimar again before long.