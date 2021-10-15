Banning discrimination in employment contracts is similarly crucial to social justice. And people who have a sincere religious opposition should not be required to take a vaccine as a condition of employment. But employment relationships are voluntary associations, and as a general matter the government should not be micromanaging their terms. Some large companies in Texas, including American Airlines and AT&T, are already rolling out vaccine requirements. Others are not. If people in the nation’s second-largest state don’t want to take the vaccine, they are free to work at a company without a mandate. They don’t need the governor reaching into boardrooms and instituting his own HR policies, overruling the wishes of corporate owners.