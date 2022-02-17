Even before Covid, demand for health services outstripped supply around the U.K., which meant patients often had to wait for treatment — sometimes much longer than the promised “within 18 weeks of a GP referral.” The public largely accepted such lags, provided they didn’t get too out of hand, as the price for a generally popular system of universal care that, pound for pound, punched above its weight.

But as the pandemic fog clears, it has begun to look like the National Health Service is fighting a losing battle. The backlog of non-urgent treatments has grown to more than 6 million in England. U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned it could climb to 13 million. Whether or not Boris Johnson survives as prime minister, this is a big ticking time bomb facing any Conservative government.

Britons hold the NHS in high regard, but an Ipsos survey published in February shows that the public is deeply pessimistic about the state of the country’s health care, with 57% saying standards have gotten worse over the past 12 months. Fewer than half of respondents said the NHS was providing a good service nationally and only 9% thought the government had the right policies in place.

A new plan announced last week to tackle the waitlist problem shows the government is live to the challenge, and the political threat. The problem is, lawmakers can’t rely on the carrot of providing more money and the stick of setting more stringent targets and penalties.

The Tories have already raised taxes to increase health and social-care funding — come April, taxation will reach the highest levels in over half a century. And setting ambitious targets is only useful if there is the means to meet them. The NHS has nearly 100,000 vacancies and high levels of staff burnout from the pandemic.

In addition to investment, the solution will require radical change to how the NHS works — starting with improvements in data management, communication with patients and collaboration with the private sector.

In the first 10 months of the pandemic, there were 3 million fewer elective procedure admissions and 17 million fewer outpatient appointments than in the same period the previous year. That makes sense, as many patients refrained from seeking care, not wanting to burden the health care system, or otherwise struggled to get GP referrals. The Institute for Fiscal Studies reckoned 7.4 million fewer people joined the waitlists between March 2020 and May 2021 than pre-pandemic patterns would suggest.

The big question is where are those 7 million-plus patients? If the vast majority of them want to make up those treatments now, the NHS would find waitlists ballooning to 14 million by autumn, the IFS calculated.

Of course, the problem could be less dire if fewer people seek that care (either because some have died in the meantime, have decided to pay for private care or simply chosen not get treatment). A July report by think tank Policy Exchange suggests it’s likely that 15% of waiting-list data are duplicate entries or errors. The NHS could also, one hopes, return to its pre-pandemic capacity and even add some.

Even so, the numbers are at record highs. While the majority of the waitlist is for non-surgical treatments (with an estimated 15% to 17% waiting for surgery), clearing through the huge number of elective treatments will require the NHS to change the way it operates.

Currently, a patient first must go to a GP, who makes a referral to a hospital consultant, who then decides if a test is warranted. The patient then needs a third visit for a test and often a fourth to get the result. The whole process can take months. This approach has hardly changed in 70 years. There are better ways. Ramsay Health Care, which accounts for a third of all NHS private-sector elective care, has reported delivering higher volumes of care by streamlining how cases are dealt with.

Last week, Health Secretary Javid promised major new investments in diagnostic equipment and hubs. That’s essential as Britain lags its peers. Still, it will take time for that investment to factor into shorter wait times. More importantly, this won’t solve the massive shortage of workers. More equipment is great, but not if there are too few radiographers and radiologists to read the scans along with a deficit of doctors and nurses.

The government is promising better communication with those waiting for treatment. Updates on expected wait times and better scheduling options through the NHS app, which has been downloaded by more than 22 million people, are long overdue. “NHS activity targets don’t mean anything to the patient waiting,” says Robert Ede, co-author of the Policy Exchange study. “They don’t care how fast the system is working; they only care about when they will be seen.”

The NHS should also be building on its collaboration with the private sector, which proved hugely effective during the pandemic, to increase capacity. That will require putting in place longer-term contracts that focus on volume of treatments rather than just block-purchasing capacity. Finding more ways to leverage video and remote consultations (which also grew quickly during the pandemic), at-home treatment options such as so-called virtual wards, and more efficient handling of prescriptions can improve productivity and cost savings, too.

Extra money for the National Health Service was supposed to be a major dividend of Brexit, and protecting the NHS was a key justification for lockdown restrictions. But the government will have a hard time justifying those measures if every person in Britain knows someone who is still waiting for care.

