Three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, Brexit has now defeated two British prime ministers. Theresa May is on her way out, and the political turmoil is about to get more intense. What kind of divorce the U.K. really wants still isn’t clear; defining it will be up to the next prime minister. The risk of a messy no-deal split remains real, and companies continue to spend millions preparing for the worst.

1. Where’s this drama going?

May will stand down as Conservative Party leader on June 7, firing the starting gun on the leadership race to replace her. Her party aims to install a new leader and prime minister before the summer recess, which is usually the end of July. There’s a good chance that a pro-Brexit hardliner who is prepared to rip the U.K. out of the bloc in a no-deal split could win. That’s because the new leader will be chosen by the 120,000 Conservative grassroots members, most of whom want a hard Brexit. Former London mayor and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the favorite for now.

2. Will May’s successor dictate what happens with Brexit?

He or she will at least try, but will be hemmed in by the same constraints that May faced. There’s a growing sense that a general election might be needed to break the Brexit impasse.

3. Wasn’t Britain meant to be gone by now?

The U.K. was supposed to leave the EU on March 29. But as that date came and went, a deadlocked Parliament refused to ratify the deal May had negotiated with the EU, and instead moved to block her from leaving without an agreement to keep the process orderly. The EU has granted two extensions, and exit day is now Oct. 31. As that deadline approaches, Britain could be faced again with the choice between leaving without a deal, asking for another extension or calling the whole thing off. The EU would probably allow another extension, but it’s by no means certain.

4. Can the whole thing be called off?

Yes, and the delays could make that more likely. But there are still major obstacles. At least for now, there isn’t a majority in Parliament behind proposals to hold a second referendum. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has come out in favor of another plebiscite, but with reservations. May was adamant that a re-vote would undermine faith in democracy and rip the country apart -- a view many share. In any case, it’s not clear what the result of a re-run would be -- or indeed what question would be put to voters. Polls indicate that support among voters is now more in favor of remaining in the EU than leaving, but that’s what surveys showed last time, too. Leave ended up carrying the 2016 referendum with 52% of the vote. The U.K. does have the legal right to cancel the divorce, by revoking the so-called Article 50 notification that triggered the exit process -- but exercising that without a referendum would be political dynamite.

5. Could the U.K. still leave without a deal?

There’s still a chance Britain could crash out of the bloc with no agreement or grace period, though the U.K. Parliament has voted against that and the EU indicated earlier this year it doesn’t have the stomach for it. May said she wouldn’t lead the country out without a deal unless Parliament agreed, but a hardline successor might take a different view. That would leave the U.K. lacking legal arrangements to smooth trade and other transactions with its neighbors, snarling cross-border commerce. Bottlenecks could bring shortages of everything from food to drugs to manufacturing components. Both sides are preparing for the worst, for example taking steps to prevent a financial-markets meltdown. But while the measures can mitigate some of the more catastrophic outcomes -- such as flights being grounded -- they won’t address the obstacles to trade that would suddenly emerge.

6. What’s the fallout?

Companies operating in Britain have bemoaned the lack of clarity over Brexit’s impact, warning that unanswered questions about everything from trade policy to immigration laws are throttling hiring and investment decisions. The prospect of Brexit has already prompted global banks to move operations, assets and people to Frankfurt, Paris and other cities. Manufacturers and broadcasters have also started moving facilities, while companies and households have been stockpiling.

7. Why did May’s deal fail?

She faced opposition on all sides: from the pro-Brexit and pro-EU flanks of her Conservative Party, from the Northern Irish party that props up her government and from most of the opposition Labour Party, which wants to maintain trading ties to protect jobs. The main objection was from her own Tories and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to guarantees that a new physical border wouldn’t emerge between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU. Critics say this so-called backstop provision risks binding the U.K. to EU rules forever. They argue that May caved in to the EU and betrayed the electorate’s call to regain sovereignty, while treating Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the country. The EU said it was an essential measure to preserve peace in Northern Ireland. May’s successor will probably try to renegotiate it.

