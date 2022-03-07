1. Why does being in an index matter?

Indexes are replicated, tracked and competed against by investment vehicles ranging from U.S.-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to Asian pension funds. Even though Russian assets account for a small percentage of broad emerging-market indexes, it’s a huge amount of money. An estimated $842 billion in assets tracks JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond indexes -- gauges that are now set to cut Russian bonds. Index provider MSCI Inc. -- which is ditching Russian equities from its emerging-market gauge -- has more than $16 trillion in assets benchmarked to its products overall. Beyond dollars, the indexes are also an important symbol of acceptance in the mainstream global financial community.

2. Why are Russian assets being removed?

The bottom line is that stocks and bonds need to be accessible and “investable” in order to be a part of big benchmarks. Sanctions designed to cut off Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have throttled the nation’s access to foreign financing and reserves; in response, the nation has imposed strict capital controls, bans on transfers to foreign investors and shuttered local stock trading. MSCI’s decision to cut Russian equities from its widely-tracked index cited feedback from market participants who said Russia’s equity market was “currently uninvestable.”

3. How do they get removed?

In more normal times, index changes are announced well in advance, often on a regular schedule, and sometimes weightings are even adjusted gradually to minimize any wider market impact. This type of full-on cut is extremely rare, so there are few precedents. The dates and manner by which firms including MSCI, FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices, Bloomberg and Stoxx Ltd. plan to remove Russian assets from their indexes all vary slightly, but the steps are roughly the same: the value of the securities will be written down to zero and then they will be deleted.

4. What would this mean for the securities given the boot?

They’d effectively be cut off from large swaths of the investing world. Even after recent declines, Russian assets make up a little more than 1.5% of the MSCI emerging-market gauge’s weight. Russian government debt accounts for about 1.8% of JPMorgan’s flagship GBI-EM index, which is tracked by an estimated $245 billion in assets. In the EMBI gauge, tracked by $415 billion in assets, Russian bonds had a weighting of 0.89%, as of late February 2022. According to one estimate, the decision by MSCI alone to reclassify Russia could result in $32 billion exiting the country’s assets from active and passive funds. However, that assumes the funds could actually sell.

5. Will funds dump Russian assets en masse?

Unlikely. Remember, the assets have become uninvestable, so passive vehicles can’t actually sell, whether to comply with the index changes or handle investors exiting. No one is quite sure what happens next. The theory is that Russian securities would still be held by these funds, even if valued at zero, possibly in a “side pocket” segregated from the rest of the assets. For broad ETFs in which Russian assets are just a small part -- they typically make up about 3% to 4% of an emerging-market ETF -- this could cause what’s known as “tracking error,” when a fund’s actual performance diverges from that of the benchmark it follows. But it also has potential upside should the assets recover.

6. What about Russia-only ETFs?

It’s even more complicated. The structure of ETFs mean they are still trade even with their assets stuck, causing gaps to open between the price of the funds and value of its holdings. The ETFs can act as a vehicle to help value the underlying securities when they can’t trade. That’s a scenario the ETF industry has faced before, in 2015 when the Greek stock exchange closed during the country’s debt crisis and during the so-called Arab Spring in the early 2010s, when the Egyptian stock market closed. For now, most Russia-focused funds have stopped creating new shares -- effectively halting inflows -- to try to prevent things getting worse. One has announced it’s shutting down, while another said Friday that all trading is halted.

7. Does this risk extend to ESG investors?

Definitely. Fund managers who screen for environmental, social and governance factors are grappling with whether conscientious imperatives and human rights -- or politics -- should guide their investment decisions. Russia and Belarus are being kicked out of JPMorgan’s suite of ESG bond indexes. MSCI downgraded its ESG ratings of both countries on Feb. 28, citing assessments in categories such as “stability and peace,” “political rights and civil liberties” and “governance effectiveness.” Big investors are also responding, with Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund dropping Russian assets in response to the invasion. It has asked the central bank to come up with a plan by March 15 on how to remove the assets.

8. Are there any winners in this mess?

Potentially, yes. Goldman Sachs estimated that Russia’s exclusion from the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index would lead to a re-distribution that favors Thailand and Malaysia, as well as South Africa and Mexico. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. said that the United Arab Emirates could be a beneficiary if Russia is removed from developing-nation gauges. Other countries that could benefit include China and India.

9. Are there other precedents to learn from?

Every situation is unique, but there have been a series of similar episodes in the past with index adjustments. Liquidity evaporated as Venezuela was phased out of JPMorgan’s benchmarks in 2019 after sanctions followed a disputed presidential election. And Nigeria was removed in 2015 from the local-currency debt gauges after restrictions on foreign-exchange transactions prompted concerns about a shortage of liquidity. MSCI reclassified Argentina’s equities last year due to severe capital controls that were meant to stop dollars from exiting the country. It also removed Malaysia during the height of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s and downgraded Pakistan from its emerging-market index in 2008.

