Laura Hodgson: In our society, we tend to focus a lot on the startup phase. We glorify things like Shark Tank. But the really hard part, especially in manufacturing, is the scaling part. We don’t focus on that. It doesn’t lend itself to television quite as well. For people who want to go into an industry that involves a physical product and moving it, coming up with the idea and designing the product is the fun part. The hard part is figuring out how to get it to your customers, and how to live in a world where you don’t control all the forces.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Stacey Abrams: When your cash flow is tight and your supply chain is long, you have a lot of folks who are upriver from you, and by the time the money starts flowing down, you’re the last person to get it. That also means when the money finally gets to you, you’ve got a long, long way to send it. For manufacturing companies, our margins are so thin that the very little money you get is spent before it gets far enough up the chain. That small revenue gets stretched very thin.

SGC: Why is cash flow more complicated than many people realize?

LH: I think I think it’s more complicated because it doesn’t actually flow. The first time Stacey and I experienced this, we were so focused on selling our product. And the invoices said “net-30,” and I thought, “OK, well, I guess I have to ship product, and I’m going to wait 30 days to get paid.” We didn’t realize “net 30” doesn’t mean you’re going to get paid. It’s just a suggestion. I remember the first thing that went through my mind when we realized this is, “Did I miss a finance class in business school? Maybe I was sick one day when we talked about this.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SGC: Because of the net 30 custom, where big businesses have ample time to pay the bills they owe to smaller businesses, small businesses are essentially interest-free lenders to big businesses, as you explain in the book. Would you like to see a policy solution for that?

SA: Absolutely. While it is a custom, it’s so embedded in the operations of small businesses that they don’t know it’s not a rule. And that’s one of the reasons policy is important. Small businesses don’t know they can push back. They are afraid to ask. And so it is going to take a systemic solution, because right now the system is baked around this idea of net 30, net 60, net 90 or net 120.

SGC: What makes credit unions and community banks so valuable to small business owners?

Story continues below advertisement

LH: Most small businesses are not miniature large businesses. They don’t come with the types of financials and history and ratios that that banks today use to make decisions. If you go way back, decisions were made based on character and cash. The banker probably sat next to the small business owner in church. And over time, as the banks have consolidated and gotten larger and larger, they’ve gotten further and further away from the small businesses to the point where they’re making decisions based on rules and algorithms – that in many cases are biased, and in many cases don’t take into account the nuance of what it means to be a small business.

Advertisement

SGC: Is there anything that the big financial institutions could do to be more helpful and better partners to small businesses?

SA: One is recognizing that there are so many unserved communities — not underserved, but unserved — in particular, Black and Latino communities. So when you have these very well-intentioned pronouncements from banks and others that they will deploy capital, if there isn’t an institution to receive the capital, those small businesses can’t participate.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the ways to solve that problem is for larger financial institutions to use local institutions as depositories. There’s nothing anti-competitive about a big bank partnering with a community bank that serves communities of color. Big financial institutions have to recognize that their sheer size makes them less nimble, and that those who are closest to the problem can be part of the solution.

Advertisement

SGC: There are some regulations that do not apply to small businesses, because we’ve decided it would be too onerous, like family-leave rules or certain OSHA regulations. What is the right threshold for balancing the needs of employees against the ability of small business to be competitive?

SA: Regulatory schemes are often designed to step in when the scale of the business means that you don’t have the individualized attention that you would want and there are inconsistencies in how the law is applied — if you’re letting your cousin take off time for family leave, but not the stranger you hired. You really want to create a level playing field.

Story continues below advertisement

I think there have to be solutions that apply certain regulatory schemes to everyone, because there are life moments that do not care whether you work for a mom-and-pop shop or a Fortune 100 company. It requires rethinking our system and the responsibility we put on businesses to be the solution to our policy problems. There’s a tension that exists right now, where we’ve exempted small businesses [from regulatory compliance], not because we were being nice to small businesses, but because we don’t want to deal with the underlying political realities of solving the problem.

Advertisement

Let’s remember, under the current guidelines, small business includes multi-million dollar organizations that have extraordinary resources. [There are] different gradations of small business. You’ve got micro businesses, you’ve got small businesses, and you’ve got small businesses that are just hanging on [to the designation] because they haven’t reached a billion dollars in revenue yet.

SGC: You acknowledged in the book that you don’t really share each other’s politics. And I know there’s a lot of managers right now who are dealing with workforces that are polarized on everything from COVID vaccines to social justice issues. What’s your advice to those leaders?

Story continues below advertisement

SA: I start with values. Laura and I have shared values. We don’t have shared politics, always. But we have shared values. That creates space to have the conversation about how you get there. That’s all politics is: how you get to live your values. But if we don’t have the same values to start with, then the rest of it becomes rancor. So that’s the first piece.

Advertisement

The second, and this is the responsibility of a good manager, is to understand values that are not your own. Let me understand what you believe and why.

The third piece is to recognize that not every [disagreement] is about politics or values. It’s a proxy for a deeper angst or deeper concern that you can’t possibly address. And there are moments where we use politics as a shield to avoid having those tougher conversations. And that is the hardest part of management for small business. That’s the piece that you have to be most intentional about.

Story continues below advertisement

LH: What I found is if you can keep people focused on the company’s core values and the company’s mission, then the differences somehow become less dramatic. But the minute you lose sight of the goal, that’s when you start to get this animosity.

SGC: Almost every company would like to remain completely apolitical. That is increasingly difficult in this era where everything seems to be politicized. Yet even though companies made statements around bathroom bills, around George Floyd, I have not seen companies making statements about voting rights. And I am just wondering why the silence is so deafening on this issue — which ought to be apolitical.

Advertisement

SA: It is the most apolitical issue, but it has been framed as political because of who have been the most vocal about it. There are two challenges. One is that Americans have this false notion that we are impervious to the attacks on democracy that face other countries. We think that we are invulnerable. The other is who’s voting. And we are going through a fraught moment in our history, where we are using voting as a proxy for these other conversations, debates and discomforts that we feel. And instead of addressing the structural issue — namely, that if you are an American, and you are eligible to vote, it’s our responsibility to guarantee your access — we are instead politicizing the process. You get to vote for whoever you want to when you get inside the booth. Inside the booth is partisan. But every step to that booth should be nonpartisan.

Story continues below advertisement

SGC: Would you like to see some more big companies speaking out for that?

SA: Absolutely. I’m fighting as hard for a hard-right Republican who despises me to be able to vote as I am for someone who’s going to go in there and gladly pick me.

Advertisement

SGC: It’s clear from the book that you work a lot of hours. So I was sort of surprised to see this line: “You do not have to give up your personal life to be an entrepreneur. This is a fallacy perpetuated by those who have sacrificed their personal lives and want company.” Why do you think workaholism is so celebrated in our culture?

SA: We’ve been trained as a society to measure our utility by the number of hours we log versus the quality of work we produce. It’s much easier to judge the hours than it is to judge the outcome. Our responsibility is to look at the quality of the outcome, not to look at how many hours you put into it.

SGC: How do you balance the intensity of your work, which you thrive on, with the desire to have personal lives?

LH: Instead of “balance,” I focus on optimization. While I am doing something, I am all in. If you have me for an hour, you have me — I’m not checking my texts, I’m not doing 50 other things. Yes, Stacey and I work long hours because we enjoy it. But I also would say that’s part of why I became an entrepreneur. When I had my son, I recognized that I needed to be able to work on my time. And what I’ve discovered is, I work more for myself than I ever did for anyone else. But I work when I want.

SA: I think work-life balance is a lie. Instead, it’s work life Jenga — you’re constantly pulling pieces out. And you’re trying to make certain that the piece you pull out is the piece you need, but you also do it knowing that at some point, you’re going to pull out a piece and the whole thing’s going to fall apart. And then you rebuild it.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Sarah Green Carmichael is an editor with Bloomberg Opinion. She was previously managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s, and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted the HBR Ideacast.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion