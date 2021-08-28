I am aiming for something along the lines of what hard-won insight they gained over the course of their careers that would have been useful had they learned it earlier. It is not a “time machine” question, but rather one of process. This is probably why it is also a hit among listeners. I previously addressed why I ask the questions I do, but this one deserves a deeper look. So, I spent some time thinking about it and the result is 10 things I wish I understood when I first started out: