Yet the skies are darkening. When voters want to punish a government, they pick the nearest weapon to hand. The last time the Liberal Democrats polled so well (in 1993 they won Christchurch from the Conservatives with a swing of 32.5% within a year of another Tory general election victory), Labour took a consistent national polling lead all the way to a landslide victory in 1997. An earlier by-election defeat to the Lib Dems in 1991 precipitated an internal Conservative Party revolt against the most successful Tory of them all, Margaret Thatcher, a three-time general election winner.