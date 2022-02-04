To be sure, seeming to reward Putin, even with a concession that isn’t really a concession, would be dangerous. He’s a serial menace and would be encouraged to press for more. Any deal on Ukraine that gave him what he wanted on NATO and the EU would need to be broad and include big concessions on his part — starting with guarantees of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, acquiescence to closer EU-Ukraine trade relations, mutual constraints on military deployments, hybrid warfare and more. He’d need to understand that if he rejected such terms and moved against Ukraine, or accepted them and reneged on his pledges, there’d be wounding consequences — including the toughest possible sanctions, crippling economic damage and a hardening of NATO’s defenses.