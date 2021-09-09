Prosecutors want to prove that Holmes knew exactly what she was doing, to demonstrate that she acted with the intent jurors will need to see in order to convict her of a crime. Holmes’s lawyers are likely to paint her as a zealous innocent, someone who believed passionately in her mission and may have exaggerated, but never meant to mislead or steal. They also plan to portray her as someone so psychologically abused by her former lover and Theranos president, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, that she couldn’t discern right from wrong. (Balwani, also a defendant in the case, denies all this.)