It’s a clause in the protocol that says either the U.K. or the EU can invoke if they believe the arrangement has caused “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or the “diversion of trade.” In short, either side can take unilateral action if they believe the Protocol is not working. But those measures are supposed to be limited and it doesn’t allow one side to scrap the protocol entirely. For months, the U.K. has said the threshold for triggering Article 16 has been met due to the disruption to trade. But in spite of heated rhetoric, it’s not taken that final step and insists it wants a negotiated solution.