1. What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
It’s an arrangement to keep goods moving between Northern Ireland, a province of the U.K., and EU-member Ireland to the south, while making sure the border doesn’t turn into a soft target for smuggling goods into the EU. It did that by establishing physical checks on goods before they arrive in Northern Ireland from mainland Britain. U.K. Brexit minister David Frost says the new burden of paperwork and customs checks has disrupted trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., effectively creating an internal border within a sovereign country. The British government is also unhappy that the European Court of Justice oversees large parts of the Protocol.
2. And what is Article 16?
It’s a clause in the protocol that says either the U.K. or the EU can invoke if they believe the arrangement has caused “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or the “diversion of trade.” In short, either side can take unilateral action if they believe the Protocol is not working. But those measures are supposed to be limited and it doesn’t allow one side to scrap the protocol entirely. For months, the U.K. has said the threshold for triggering Article 16 has been met due to the disruption to trade. But in spite of heated rhetoric, it’s not taken that final step and insists it wants a negotiated solution.
3. What does the EU say?
It’s proposed concessions to reduce the customs burden on traders, but refused to scrap the role of the ECJ. EU officials say the U.K. already accepted, following long and detailed negotiations, that the Protocol was the best solution to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and protect the integrity of the EU single market.
4. What might the U.K. do?
It could suspend customs checks and paperwork requirements on a limited number of products arriving from Britain, or take more drastic action and decide not to apply large swathes of the Protocol.
6. What happens once Article 16 is triggered?
Unless there are exceptional circumstances, the protocol requires each side to give the other a month’s notice of activating Article 16, and they must then hold talks before any action can be taken. If Britain invoked Article 16, the EU would have the right to take immediate and proportionate retaliatory measures.
7. How confrontational could it become?
If the U.K. were to suspend all customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, it would create a major dilemma for the EU: Would the bloc be prepared to construct a border of its own between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to protect its single market? That prospect has been repeatedly downplayed by EU officials.
8. Could there be a trade war?
Quite possibly. Given the major difficulty a suspension of the Northern Ireland protocol would create for the EU, the bloc may look to retaliate against the U.K. in other areas of their trade agreement. For example, it could seek to impose tariffs on sensitive industries, or increase the intensity of customs checks on goods crossing the English Channel. It could even go as far as terminating the entire post-Brexit trade deal.
9. How might that affect the EU?
A tit-for-tat tariff dispute could strain the unity that EU member states sustained during the Brexit process leading up to Britain’s departure from the EU in 2020. While some countries, including France, are talking tough to defend what was agreed in the Brexit deal, other nations, including Germany, could be worried about the impact of a trade war on their companies.
10. What’s the potential damage?
A trade war would be a headache for businesses on both sides, which have already been battered by Covid, soaring global energy prices and a supply-chain crunch. The EU is the U.K.’s largest trading partner, the destination for 43% of Britain’s exports, and the source of 52% of its imports. Companies from both sides would lose market access, and European fishermen would be cut out of U.K. waters. If the conflict were to spiral out of control, the hard-fought peace and stability in Northern Ireland could, ultimately, be in jeopardy.
