Either the U.K. or the EU can invoke it if they believe the protocol has caused “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or a “diversion of trade.” In short, either side can take unilateral action if they believe the arrangements are not working. But the measures are supposed to be limited and it doesn’t allow one side to scrap the protocol entirely. Britain has said the threshold for triggering Article 16 has been met due to disruption of trade, but it’s held off from taking that final step and insisted it wants a negotiated solution. More recently it indicated a willingness to soften its stance and accept an interim deal to amend the protocol. U.K. Brexit minister David Frost quit his job on Dec. 18, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took over the negotiations.