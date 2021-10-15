China’s central bank broke its silence on Oct. 15, saying risks to the financial system are “controllable” and that authorities are working to resolve the situation based on “market-oriented and rule-of-law principles.” Lenders have been asked to keep credit to the real estate sector “stable and orderly,” said People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan. Beijing was said earlier to have instructed authorities in Guangdong to map out a plan to manage Evergrande’s debt problems, including coordinating with potential buyers of its assets. Regulators in September signed off on a proposal to let Evergrande renegotiate payment deadlines with banks and other creditors, paving the way for another temporary reprieve. Still, there are few signs that any direct rescue is coming for Evergrande.