1. What’s Evergrande?
Hui founded Evergrande (formerly called the Hengda Group) in 1996 in the southern city of Guangzhou and expanded the company through massive borrowing. Evergrande Real Estate owns more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities, according to a company website. At the end of June it was committed to building the equivalent of about 1.4 million individual properties, according to Capital Economics. The group went far beyond homebuilding, with investments in electric vehicles (Evergrande New Energy Auto), a theme park (Evergrande Fairyland), a soccer club (Guangzhou F.C.) and a mineral water and food company (Evergrande Spring), among others. With more than 200 offshore and almost 2,000 domestic subsidiaries, Evergrande had about 2 trillion yuan ($314 billion) in assets -- equivalent to 2% of China’s gross domestic product, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. calculations.
2. What started the trouble?
The world’s most-indebted developer had a liquidity scare in 2020. Evergrande reportedly sent a letter to the provincial government of Guangdong in August, warning officials that payments due in January 2021 could cause a liquidity crisis and potentially lead to cross defaults in the broader financial sector. Reports of the plea for help emerged on Sept. 24, sending Evergrande’s stock and bonds tumbling even as the company dismissed the concerns. The letter, which was widely circulated on social media, was verified to Bloomberg at the time by people familiar with it, but Evergrande later disputed its authenticity. Crisis was averted soon after when a group of investors waived their right to force a $13 billion repayment.
3. That wasn’t enough?
The reprieve was temporary, as there was still lots more debt coming due. Evergrande outlined a plan to cut its $100 billion debt pile roughly in half by mid-2023, including a series of assets sales and stock offerings. (The company had some $80 billion worth of equity in non-property businesses, according to Agnes Wong, a Hong Kong-based analyst at BNP Paribas SA.)
4. How’s it going?
Hui was summoned by the Guangdong government on Dec. 3 after the developer said in an exchange filing that “there’s no guarantee” it will have funds to perform its financial obligations. That prompted provincial authorities to say they will send a working group to help manage risks and ensure normal operations. The developments follow months of efforts to raise money, including about $8 billion it got as of August selling shares in its EV unit, its internet services firm HengTen, a Hangzhou property company and a regional bank. Evergrande said in November it planned to sell its entire remaining stake in HengTen, bringing in about another $273 million. That same month, Hui himself cut his stake in Evergrande for the first time since it went public in 2009, the latest sign he’s liquidating personal assets to help stave off a default. But other planned asset sales have faced setbacks. The developer scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property services arm to Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. While Evergrande has so far managed to avert defaulting on any publicly traded dollar bonds, those notes trade below 25 cents on the dollar, reflecting a high likelihood of restructuring or missed payment.
5. Why haven’t the steps worked?
None offer quick fixes, given Evergrande’s huge liabilities and looming debt maturities. The company’s debt has been repeatedly downgraded; Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have said that a default seems likely. Another potential flashpoint is whether Evergrande can repay high-yield wealth management products that it sold to thousands of retail investors, including many of its own employees. China’s housing market is also slowing markedly amid regulatory curbs. The People’s Bank of China has cited the developer’s “own poor management” and “reckless expansion” for the risks it faces.
6. What about more borrowing?
Asia’s biggest issuer of junk bonds hasn’t sold a single dollar note since January 2020 as it looks to reduce its debt load. In any case, Hui’s been under pressure from the government in Beijing to cut borrowing in recent years. He’s also losing support from some fellow tycoons who have backed him in the past. Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., controlled by billionaire Joseph Lau’s family, has been selling shares in Evergrande. In November, it said it had sold about 270 million Evergrande shares since its last disclosure on Oct. 6, lowering its stake to 2.36%.
7. How much time is there?
Not much. On Dec. 6, Evergrande faces the end of a 30-day grace period to make payments on two dollar bond coupons that were initially due in November: a $41.9 million coupon for a note maturing in 2022 and $40.6 million in interest on a bond due the following year. Then comes a combined $255 million of interest due later in December on two dollar securities. Next March, $2 billion of Evergrande’s outstanding bonds come due, followed by $1.45 billion the following month. The company has already missed several coupon payments, though many of the notes have 30-day grace periods.
Mounting Debt Deadlines
8. Has there been fallout for other developers?
Plenty. Yields on Chinese junk bonds soared to a record high of about 25% in November and are still near there at some 22%, after several developers either defaulted or signaled trouble. Fantasia Holdings Group Co. in early October defaulted on a $205.7 million bond, and Sinic Holdings Group Co. said days later it didn’t expect to repay a $250 million note. This year’s defaults on offshore bonds from Chinese borrowers set an annual record, with the property sector making up about one-third of those missing payments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. China’s private-sector developers are selling the fewest bonds domestically in nearly five years, adding to the risk of additional defaults. The companies’ yuan bond issuance dropped to a combined 7.72 billion yuan in October and November, the smallest two-month total since January 2017.
9. Any chance of a government bailout?
The Guangdong provincial government said it was “highly concerned” about Evergrande’s stock exchange filing concerning restructuring. China’s central bank -- which had first broken its silence in October to say risks to the financial system are “controllable” -- voiced support in December for Guangdong’s plan to send a working group, saying it would keep working with local authorities to defuse risks. The People’s Bank of China also reiterated that risks posed to the economy by Evergrande’s debt crisis can be contained. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a separate statement that loans for real estate development and acquisitions should be issued in a “reasonable” manner. Lenders had previously been asked to keep credit to the real estate sector “stable and orderly,” said People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan. Beijing was said earlier to have instructed authorities in Guangdong to map out a plan to manage Evergrande’s debt problems, including coordinating with potential buyers of its assets. Regulators in September signed off on a proposal to let Evergrande renegotiate payment deadlines with banks and other creditors, paving the way for another temporary reprieve. Still, there are few signs that any direct rescue is coming for Evergrande.
10. Why wouldn’t they save it, if it’s so important?
It’s a dilemma. A bailout would tacitly condone the type of reckless borrowing that’s gotten one-time high-flyers like Anbang Group Holdings Co. and HNA Group Co. into trouble too. Ending moral hazard -- a tolerance in business for risky bets in the belief that the state will always bail you out -- also would make the financial system more resilient over the long run. But allowing a big, interconnected company like Evergrande to collapse would reverberate across the financial system and also be felt by many millions of Chinese homeowners. Such pain could stir discontent and weaken the Communist Party’s control.
11. Is Hui well-connected?
He seems to be. When President Xi Jinping marked the centenary of the Communist Party’s founding with a fiery speech proclaiming his nation’s unstoppable rise, there, overlooking the festivities in Tiananmen Square, was Hui. Born into poverty, the son of a wood cutter has been a party member for 35 years and has invested in areas endorsed by the top leadership, such as electric vehicles and traditional Chinese medicine. He’s a prominent philanthropist, although his net worth has taken a beating this year, and his soccer team purchase indicates he shares Xi’s passion for the sport. It remains to be seen whether these political ties will be enough this time.
