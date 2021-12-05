The Guangdong provincial government said it was “highly concerned” about Evergrande’s stock exchange filing concerning restructuring. China’s central bank -- which had first broken its silence in October to say risks to the financial system are “controllable” -- voiced support in December for Guangdong’s plan to send a working group, saying it would keep working with local authorities to defuse risks. The People’s Bank of China also reiterated that risks posed to the economy by Evergrande’s debt crisis can be contained. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a separate statement that loans for real estate development and acquisitions should be issued in a “reasonable” manner. Lenders had previously been asked to keep credit to the real estate sector “stable and orderly,” said People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan. Beijing was said earlier to have instructed authorities in Guangdong to map out a plan to manage Evergrande’s debt problems, including coordinating with potential buyers of its assets. Regulators in September signed off on a proposal to let Evergrande renegotiate payment deadlines with banks and other creditors, paving the way for another temporary reprieve. Still, there are few signs that any direct rescue is coming for Evergrande.