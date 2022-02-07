Isaiah Berlin once wrote an artful essay on political judgment. He argued that the best politicians don’t think like scientists who try to generate systematic principles from a welter of facts or like intellectuals who try to come up with exciting ideas. They are nevertheless engaged in a highly sophisticated intellectual activity — plucking what they see to be the salient facts from the whirling storm of daily events, processing them with extraordinary rapidity, and then deciding, on the basis of an almost animal instinct, how to make their next move. The British Prime Minister Lord Salisbury was one day asked on what principle he decided whether to go to war. He replied that in order to decide whether or not to take an umbrella he looked at the sky. Political judgment is the art of looking at the sky and producing correct guesses about how the weather will turn out.